Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arrested man due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today

Around 10 police vehicles rushed to an Edinburgh street last night to arrest a 27-year-old man following a disturbance.

Officers were called to an incident at a property on West Pilton Grove, off Ferry Road Drive, yesterday evening, Sunday, June 2, at around 7pm. Although emergency services also attended, there were no reported injuries following the disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a large police presence on Sunday evening, June 2 at Ferry Road Drive.

The 27-year-old man who was arrested and charged will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday, June 3.

One local resident told the Evening News they believed the police were looking for a “man with a weapon”. Police declined to comment on this claim.

Police officers and a police dog approaching the property where a disturbance was reported at around 7pm on Sunday, June 2.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7pm on Sunday, 2 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on West Pilton Grove, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and there were no reported injuries.