Edinburgh crime: 10 police vehicles rush to Ferry Road Drive to arrest 27-year-old man following disturbance
Around 10 police vehicles rushed to an Edinburgh street last night to arrest a 27-year-old man following a disturbance.
Officers were called to an incident at a property on West Pilton Grove, off Ferry Road Drive, yesterday evening, Sunday, June 2, at around 7pm. Although emergency services also attended, there were no reported injuries following the disturbance.
The 27-year-old man who was arrested and charged will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday, June 3.
One local resident told the Evening News they believed the police were looking for a “man with a weapon”. Police declined to comment on this claim.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7pm on Sunday, 2 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on West Pilton Grove, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and there were no reported injuries.
"A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 3 June, 2024."