Edinburgh’s courts dished out sentences in May for crimes including murder, serious sexual assaults and historic sexual abuse. Among the other criminals sentenced at the Capital’s courts last month was a drunk lout who caused a disturbance and assaulted staff at an Edinburgh city centre coffee shop, who was ordered to carry out unpaid work.
And, a man was jailed after attempting to murder a young child and another man at a high-rise block of flats in Edinburgh by setting fire to a front door. While, a 29-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison for a serious sexual assault on a Edinburgh woman.
1. Former Hibs player admits to struggle with police
Former Hibs player Graeme Love, 50, lashed out with his arms and legs in an attempt to evade arrest after officers had been called out to remove him from a property in Leith, Edinburgh. He was arrested and spent a night in the cells to sober up before appearing in court the next day following the incident in February 2022. Love - who played for the Easter Road club between 1991 and 1997 - pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to evade arrest by police officers when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on May 1. Four allegations of assault and uttering threats of violence during the same episode were dropped by the Crown prior to his guilty plea. Sheriff Charles Walls sentenced Love, of Burdiehouse, Edinburgh, to a community payback order as direct alternative to paying a fine and ordered him to complete 70 hours of unpaid work. Photo: Alexander Lawrie
2. Four years in prison for serious sexual assault
Toby Gayfer, 29, was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on May 3 to four years in prison for a serious sexual assault on a Edinburgh woman following his conviction on April 5. The sexual assault occurred on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Detective Inspector Keith Taylor said: “This was a hugely distressing experience for Gayfer’s victim and I hope that today’s sentencing will provide her with some closure. He now faces the consequences of his despicable actions.” Photo: Police Scotland
3. Jailed for setting fire to front door
A man was jailed on May 22 for attempting to murder a young child and another man at a high-rise block of flats in Edinburgh. Craig McQuillian was caught on CCTV entering the Fidra Court, in Muirhouse area of the city, at around 11.30pm on November 12, 2023. The 44-year-old was carrying a metal crowbar and a plastic carrier bag which held a container filled with petrol. After taking the lift to the victim's floor, he doused the accelerant on the floor directly outside the door before setting it alight and fleeing the scene. McQuillian appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 21, where he pleaded guilty. He admitted attempting to murder his two victims by wilfully setting fire to their front door, blocking their only escape route. On Wednesday, May 22, McQuillian was sentenced to six years in prison. Photo: Police Scotland
4. Life for murder
On May 14, John Young, 33, was given a life sentence for the murder of James Hynes in Livingston. He was convicted of murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, April, 9. On Friday, July 21, 2023, James Hynes was found seriously injured outside an address in Jackson Place, Livingston. The 46-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died on Saturday, August 19. Detective Inspector Keith Sinclair said: “I hope today’s sentencing will bring some comfort to James Hynes’ family and friends as they continue to come to terms with what happened to him. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time. Young will now face the consequences of his despicable actions.” Photo: Police Scotland