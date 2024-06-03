1 . Former Hibs player admits to struggle with police

Former Hibs player Graeme Love, 50, lashed out with his arms and legs in an attempt to evade arrest after officers had been called out to remove him from a property in Leith, Edinburgh. He was arrested and spent a night in the cells to sober up before appearing in court the next day following the incident in February 2022. Love - who played for the Easter Road club between 1991 and 1997 - pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to evade arrest by police officers when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on May 1. Four allegations of assault and uttering threats of violence during the same episode were dropped by the Crown prior to his guilty plea. Sheriff Charles Walls sentenced Love, of Burdiehouse, Edinburgh, to a community payback order as direct alternative to paying a fine and ordered him to complete 70 hours of unpaid work. Photo: Alexander Lawrie