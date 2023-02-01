Eleven Edinburgh parents have been handed fines after they ignored restrictions on vehicles near a city primary school.

Police were patrolling the area outside St Mary’s Primary in Leith when they saw drivers disregarding road signs warning that cars were not allowed to enter the area, which is a pedestrian and cycle zone when lights were flashing. Officers said 11 motorists had infringed the rules which are designed to make the school surroundings as safe as possible when children are arriving or leaving the premises.

The Edinburgh police’s north-east division posted about their crackdown on parents with a Tweet: “@EdinPolNE officers have been enforcing the school streets restrictions at @st_marys_leith. Unfortunately 11 drivers contravened the prohibition and were issued conditional offers of fixed penalties.” The post was accompanied by a picture of the road sign outside the school and the message: “Do not enter if lights are flashing.”