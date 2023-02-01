News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: 11 parents fined for ignoring parking ban outside St Mary's Primary School in Leith

Edinburgh police crack down on motorists at school

By Ian Swanson
48 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:53pm

Eleven Edinburgh parents have been handed fines after they ignored restrictions on vehicles near a city primary school.

Police were patrolling the area outside St Mary’s Primary in Leith when they saw drivers disregarding road signs warning that cars were not allowed to enter the area, which is a pedestrian and cycle zone when lights were flashing. Officers said 11 motorists had infringed the rules which are designed to make the school surroundings as safe as possible when children are arriving or leaving the premises.

The Edinburgh police’s north-east division posted about their crackdown on parents with a Tweet: “@EdinPolNE officers have been enforcing the school streets restrictions at @st_marys_leith. Unfortunately 11 drivers contravened the prohibition and were issued conditional offers of fixed penalties.” The post was accompanied by a picture of the road sign outside the school and the message: “Do not enter if lights are flashing.”

The road sign warns drives not to enter the zone when the lights are flashing. Picture: Police Scotland.
