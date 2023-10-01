Edinburgh crime: 15-year-old boy charged over incident with knife after disturbance in Oxgangs
Police called to Oxgangs Avenue over disturbance and later traced and charged boy
A 15-year-old boy has been charged over an incident involving a knife in Edinburgh’s Oxgangs area.
Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance in Oxgangs Avenue around teatime on Thursday, September 28. Officers later traced the boy and charged him.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, we received a report of a disturbance on Oxgangs Avenue in Edinburgh involving a knife. Officers attended and later traced a 15-year-old boy who was charged in connection with the incident. He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit."