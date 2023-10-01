Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance in Oxgangs Avenue around teatime on Thursday, September 28. Officers later traced the boy and charged him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, we received a report of a disturbance on Oxgangs Avenue in Edinburgh involving a knife. Officers attended and later traced a 15-year-old boy who was charged in connection with the incident. He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit."