Edinburgh crime: 15-year-old boy charged over incident with knife after disturbance in Oxgangs

By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
A 15-year-old boy has been charged over an incident involving a knife in Edinburgh’s Oxgangs area.

Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance in Oxgangs Avenue around teatime on Thursday, September 28. Officers later traced the boy and charged him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.40pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, we received a report of a disturbance on Oxgangs Avenue in Edinburgh involving a knife. Officers attended and later traced a 15-year-old boy who was charged in connection with the incident. He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit."