Edinburgh crime: 19-year-old man arrested in connection with serious assault on Chambers Street last week
The arrest follows a police appeal to the public last week
Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh.
The incident happened in Chambers Street at around 9pm on Saturday, August 19. The arrest follows an appeal last week where police were looking to identify two men as part of their investigation into the incident.
Last Saturday a 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The 19-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, August 25.