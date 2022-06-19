Edinburgh crime: 23-year-old man arrested after hit-in-run in Leith which hospitalised pedestrian

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man, following an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a car in Leith.

By Anna Bryan
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 3:45 pm

The collision happened on Easter Road at around 2.40am on Sunday, June 19.

The male pedestrian, aged 21, was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious injuries.

Read More

Read More
Calder Road: Boy, 12, in hospital after being hit by car on busy Edinburgh road

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Locals who witnessed the incident, described it as a “hit-and-run”, and reported the driver fled the scene, before “a huge ambulance and police presence” descended on the street.

Easter Road, St Clair Avenue and Dalmeny Street were closed to allow police to carry out enquiries. Forensic investigators dressed in white suits were seen combing the street for evidence on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Dougal Begg said: “A young man sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision to come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation.“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0590 of Sunday, 19 June, 2022.”

Parts of Easter Road, St Clair Avenue and Dalmeny Street were closed following a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.