Officers from Edinburgh divisions, organised crime and counter terrorism executed warrants at nine properties in Edinburgh, East Lothian , and Midlothian today, on Tuesday March 14. They attended addresses in Niddrie , Gracemount, and Craigmillar, as well as Cockenzie and Gorebridge. Five men, two aged 23, two aged 30 and one 32, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection with a series of offences . All are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 15. A 23-year-old man was also arrested by officers, but has been released pending further enquiries.

The arrests come after a months-long investigation by police into a series of incidents. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Petrie, from organised crime and counter terrorism, said: “Today demonstrates our commitment to tackling violence in our communities and apprehending those involved. This day of action has been the culmination of extensive investigatory work over a number of months. Throughout the investigation we have utilised detectives and specialists from across Police Scotland and we will continue to do so as our enquiries remain ongoing.”Superintendent Mark Rennie, who is responsible for operational policing in Edinburgh, said: “These arrests reinforce our determination to target those involved in violence and organised crime. I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to relentlessly pursue individuals who engage in violence within this city. I would encourage members of the public with information, or any concerns, to come forward so we can take action. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.”