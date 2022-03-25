Edinburgh crime: 80-year-old man arrested after dog attacks six-year-old child on beach
A man has been arrested in connection with a six-year-old girl being attacked by a dog on Cramond beach last weekend.
Friday, 25th March 2022, 6:45 pm
The young girl was left requiring medical treatment following the attack which happened at around 5pm on Friday, March 18. It is understood she was bitten on the face as well as her body and arms.
Police confirmed on Friday that an 80-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.
Officers said that enquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the attack.