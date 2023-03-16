Police are carrying out extra patrols in the Oxgangs area after a recent spate of anti-social behaviour and vandalism at Oxgangs House. Youngsters have been reported to be causing problems for residents at the block of flats off Oxgangs Grove in the south-west of the city, smashing windows and spraying graffiti in the building and being involved in anti-social incidents there.

Police are looking into the incidents and have called on the support of the local community to eradicate the recent issues. Edinburgh South West said: “We are aware of a number of issues of anti-social behaviour and vandalism within Oxgangs House. We are carrying out patrols in the area and working with the council to find a solution. We need the help of the community to stop this happening.”

Local Conservatives councillor Jason Rust has spoken to residents at Oxgangs House about the situation and been in touch with the council’s housing operations team and customer care department, as well as Police Scotland. He said: “I have had contact from local residents about vandalism, littering and anti-social behaviour there. It’s been ongoing for some time and it’s certainly concerning residents living there. It seems to flair up at times and get worse but it has been an issue for a number of months.

Police are carrying our extra patrols following the recent space of incidents at Oxgangs House.

"There are council plans to renovate the block, but residents want this issue sorted first. It’s completely unsatisfactory for local residents who want to live in a peaceful community, so it’s really annoying that a small number of young people are causing these problems. And it’s very important for people in the community and the police to come together to solve these issues.”