Edinburgh news: Sudden death of woman sparks emergency service response in Oxgangs Road
Emergency services rushed to a home in south-west Edinburgh following the sudden death of a woman. Police said officers were alerted to the death, which happened in the Oxgangs Road area, shortly after 7am on Sunday, March 5. Three police cars and an ambulance were sent to the scene, where a woman was pronounced dead. Police said there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.05am on Sunday, 5 March, 2023, police were called to the Oxgangs Road area of Edinburgh, following the sudden death of a woman. There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”