Edinburgh fire: Shocking pictures show extent of blaze which ripped through Restalrig children's play park

Footage and photographs of Edinburgh fire which could be seen from miles around

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 10:54am

Shocking photos have emerged of a serious blaze which ripped through a children’s play park in Edinburgh on Saturday, March 5. Black smoke was sent billowing into the sky and could be seen from miles around after the fire which broke out in Nisbet Court, in the Restalrig area of the city, at about 1.35pm.

Firefighters received more than 24 calls from concerned members of the public and a fire engine rushed to the scene to find the apparatus well alight. Firefighters battled the flames with a high pressure hose. There were no reports of any injuries, the fire service said, but the surrounding area was filled with the stench of smoke.

A spokesperson from Edinburgh fire and rescue said it was a secondary fire and there was nothing to suggest it had been started with malicious intent. Police Scotland said officers were not called to the scene.

The fire broke out at a playpark in Nisbet Court, in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh
