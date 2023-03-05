Shocking photos have emerged of a serious blaze which ripped through a children’s play park in Edinburgh on Saturday, March 5. Black smoke was sent billowing into the sky and could be seen from miles around after the fire which broke out in Nisbet Court, in the Restalrig area of the city, at about 1.35pm.

Firefighters received more than 24 calls from concerned members of the public and a fire engine rushed to the scene to find the apparatus well alight. Firefighters battled the flames with a high pressure hose. There were no reports of any injuries, the fire service said, but the surrounding area was filled with the stench of smoke.

A spokesperson from Edinburgh fire and rescue said it was a secondary fire and there was nothing to suggest it had been started with malicious intent. Police Scotland said officers were not called to the scene.