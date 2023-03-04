Edinburgh crime: Man taken to hospital after assault on Leith Walk near Pilrig Street junction
Officers arrest man after Leith Walk attack
Officers were alerted to the incident, which took place on Leith Walk near the junction with Pilrig Street, at around 9.30am on Saturday. Emergency services attended the scene and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital. As part of their investigation, police cordoned off a section of the street, outside Cash Converters. A 40-year-old man has been arrested following the assault. Police said that “enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.30am on Saturday, 4 March, to a report of an assault on Leith Walk, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by the Scottish Ambulance Service. A 46-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”