Officers were alerted to the incident, which took place on Leith Walk near the junction with Pilrig Street, at around 9.30am on Saturday. Emergency services attended the scene and a 50-year-old man was taken to hospital. As part of their investigation, police cordoned off a section of the street, outside Cash Converters. A 40-year-old man has been arrested following the assault. Police said that “enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”.