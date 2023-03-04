Edinburgh crime: Leith Walk cordoned off by officers after incident near Pilrig Street junction
Part of Leith Walk has been cordoned off by police, following an incident on Saturday morning, March 4. Police tape is currently blocking a section of Leith Walk, near the junction with Pilrig Street, outside Cash Converters. Officers were seen interviewing bystanders on the Edinburgh street at around 10.30am.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown. Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.