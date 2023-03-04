News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh fire: Crews rush to Nisbet Court off Restalrig Park after play park bursts into flames

Firefighters called to play park “well alight” in Edinburgh

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 2:33pm

Huge plumes of black smoke were sent billowing into the sky after a fire in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh this afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the scene in Nesbit Court, off Restalrig Park, where a play area was said to be “well alight” at around 1.35pm on Saturday, March 4. Edinburgh fire brigade received 24 calls from residents and sent a fire engine to battle the flames.

Emergency services are still on scene at the time of writing, with no reports of injuries at this time.

Black smoke could be spotted billowing into the sky above Edinburgh after a fire in Nisbet Court, Restalrig Park
