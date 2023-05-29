Edinburgh crime: Armed police seal off Murrayburn Place in Edinburgh after 'disturbance'
Armed police sealed off an Edinburgh street after reports of a ‘disturbance’ on Monday afternoon, May 29.
Officers wearing bulletproof vests and wielding firearms were seen at an address in Murrayburn Place, in the Wester Hailes area, at around 12pm. One onlooker said: “Unknown incident at Murrayburn Place, Edinburgh – police with bulletproof vests and machine guns, area cordoned off.”
Police said officers were called to reports of a man being injured in the area. But after searching the scene, police said no one with an injury was found.
Police Scotland said in a statement: “police received a report of a male having been injured during a disturbance in Murrayburn Place, Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. Officers attended and there was no-one found with any injuries. A search of the area followed however no one has been traced in connection with an earlier disturbance. The incident has been stood down and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.”