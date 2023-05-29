News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Armed police seal off Murrayburn Place in Edinburgh after 'disturbance'

Armed police called to Edinburgh neighbourhood
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 29th May 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:06 BST

Armed police sealed off an Edinburgh street after reports of a ‘disturbance’ on Monday afternoon, May 29.

Officers wearing bulletproof vests and wielding firearms were seen at an address in Murrayburn Place, in the Wester Hailes area, at around 12pm. One onlooker said: “Unknown incident at Murrayburn Place, Edinburgh – police with bulletproof vests and machine guns, area cordoned off.”

Police said officers were called to reports of a man being injured in the area. But after searching the scene, police said no one with an injury was found.

Armed police have sealed off Murrayburn Place in Edinburgh (Photo: Ross Jamieson)Armed police have sealed off Murrayburn Place in Edinburgh (Photo: Ross Jamieson)
Armed police have sealed off Murrayburn Place in Edinburgh (Photo: Ross Jamieson)
Police Scotland said in a statement: “police received a report of a male having been injured during a disturbance in Murrayburn Place, Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. Officers attended and there was no-one found with any injuries. A search of the area followed however no one has been traced in connection with an earlier disturbance. The incident has been stood down and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.”

