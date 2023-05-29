Armed police sealed off an Edinburgh street after reports of a ‘disturbance’ on Monday afternoon, May 29.

Officers wearing bulletproof vests and wielding firearms were seen at an address in Murrayburn Place, in the Wester Hailes area, at around 12pm. One onlooker said: “Unknown incident at Murrayburn Place, Edinburgh – police with bulletproof vests and machine guns, area cordoned off.”

Police said officers were called to reports of a man being injured in the area. But after searching the scene, police said no one with an injury was found.

Armed police have sealed off Murrayburn Place in Edinburgh (Photo: Ross Jamieson)