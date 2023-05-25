Danielle Davidson: Floral tributes at scene of Edinburgh mum's death after Constitution Street disturbance
Floral tributes and handwriten notes have been left in memory of young mum who died in Edinburgh last week.
Danielle Davidson has been named locally as the woman who lost her life.
The 33-year-old died in hospital after police were called to Constitution Street in Leith just before 8pm on Thursday, 19 May.
Police Scotland said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.
Since Danielle's tragic death, mourners have been laying flowers at Constitution Street to pay their respects.
Among the tributes are photos of Danielle, as well as a handwritten not that says ‘always love you to the moon and back’.