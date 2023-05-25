Mourners have been laying flowers in Leith in tribute to the young mum

Floral tributes and handwriten notes have been left in memory of young mum who died in Edinburgh last week.

Danielle Davidson has been named locally as the woman who lost her life.

The 33-year-old died in hospital after police were called to Constitution Street in Leith just before 8pm on Thursday, 19 May.

Police Scotland said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Since Danielle's tragic death, mourners have been laying flowers at Constitution Street to pay their respects.

Among the tributes are photos of Danielle, as well as a handwritten not that says ‘always love you to the moon and back’.

1 . For Danielle Floral tributes and handwriten notes have been left in memory of Danielle Davidson who died in Edinburgh last week. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . In the picture This picture, which includes Danielle, was attached to the lamppost on Constitution Street, near to where she was found on Thursday with serious injuries. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Tragic death Tributes have been left for Edinburgh mum Danielle Davidson, pictured, on Constitution Street in Leith. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . RIP babe Among the many cards left on Constitution Street was this touching message. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales