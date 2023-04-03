An attempt was made to set a car on fire after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.

A 21-year-old man was walking in Lochend Park, when he was hit by a black Audi, at around 8.15pm on Sunday, April 2. The car fled the scene before emergency services arrived, police said. The pedestrian was rushed to hospital at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of his injuries. Shortly after the hit-and-run, a black Audi was found on Maplewood Park, at around 8.45pm. Police said an attempt had been made to set it alight. No-one was injured by the attempted fire-raising, but officers believe the vehicle may be linked to the earlier hit-and-run. They are appealing to anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward to police.

Acting detective inspector Steven Gray from Gayfield CID said: “Our enquiries into both these incidents, which we believe are linked, are ongoing. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the initial crash or a vehicle leaving the scene, who has not already spoken to us to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone with any information on the car in Maplewood Park or who has dash cam footage which may assist us to get in touch.”​Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident 3398 of 2 April, 2023. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.