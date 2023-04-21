News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Attempted murder investigation after man attacked by balaclava-clad group in Davidson Mains area

Man left seriously injured after attempted murder on Edinburgh’s Main Street

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

An attempted murder investigation has been launched in Edinburgh after a young man was attacked by men wearing balaclavas.

The attack took place on Main Street, in the Davidson Mains area , at around 12.05am on Friday, April 21. Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, left a pub on the street at around midnight. Shortly after leaving the premises, police said three men attacked the man with a weapon. Police believe the suspects, who were dressed in dark coloured clothing and balaclavas, fled the area in a red saloon-type vehicle. The victim was seriously injured and was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by an ambulance.

Main Street was closed on Friday morning by officers investigating the attempted murder, but it has now re-opened. Police are urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident to get in touch. I’d particularly ask anyone who was within the pub on Main Street yesterday evening (April 20) to come forward to help our enquiries.

A man was left with seriously injuries after he was attacked by men wearing balaclavas on Main Street, in the Davidson Mains area of Edinburgh.A man was left with seriously injuries after he was attacked by men wearing balaclavas on Main Street, in the Davidson Mains area of Edinburgh.
"Equally anyone who may have seen a red saloon car in the Davidson Mains, or surrounding areas, or has information on this vehicle and its occupants, should contact officers as soon as possible. We are assessing available CCTV footage and anyone who may have dashcam of the incident, or vehicle, should provide this at your earliest opportunity.” Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0010 of 21, April, 2023.