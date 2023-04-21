An attempted murder investigation has been launched in Edinburgh after a young man was attacked by men wearing balaclavas.

The attack took place on Main Street, in the Davidson Mains area , at around 12.05am on Friday, April 21. Police said the victim, a 20-year-old man, left a pub on the street at around midnight. Shortly after leaving the premises, police said three men attacked the man with a weapon. Police believe the suspects, who were dressed in dark coloured clothing and balaclavas, fled the area in a red saloon-type vehicle. The victim was seriously injured and was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by an ambulance.

Main Street was closed on Friday morning by officers investigating the attempted murder, but it has now re-opened. Police are urging witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident to get in touch. I’d particularly ask anyone who was within the pub on Main Street yesterday evening (April 20) to come forward to help our enquiries.

