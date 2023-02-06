An Edinburgh teenager has been left devastated after mountain bikes worth up to £20,000 were stolen from his garage. Kaz Pietras, who stays in the Silverknowes area, has said that he believes a car followed him home the night that four bikes were stolen from his garage.

The 18-year-old said: “A car followed me home as they saw me entering my neighbourhood, as it drove really fast and circled the neighbourhood then passed me twice going really slow as I was putting the bikes away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four bikes were stolen out of Kaz’s garage throughout the night of January 30 – a 2020 Trek Session 8 Medium, a 2020 Santa Cruz Nomad C Large, a 2017 S-Works Demo 8 Large and a 2014 Nukeproof Pulse Large. One of these bikes belongs to a friend, who had left it in the garage when it was targeted.

Edinburgh crime news: 18-year-old has bikes stolen from garage after he believes car followed him home

Mr Peitras said: “All the bikes were paid for by me over the last year or two. The Santa Cruz was bought just a little over two weeks ago and I got to ride it twice. Also in the garage was my friend’s bike who left it there as we ride near my house in Davidsons mains. The bikes cost around £20,000 new in total but luckily I bought them second hand.”

Mr Peitras had moved to Glasgow for University, but would come back on weekends for bike rides. He said: “It was always something I'd look forwards to every week. I would say mountain biking was what made me the happiest so it really sucks not being able to ride. I’ve been riding for around five years properly now but from a very young age looked up to mountain biking.

“I've bought and sold several bikes before and after building up my collection of bikes for a few years I finally owned two of my dream bikes I've dreamt about owning growing up as a kid.”

Contributed

Mr Peitras said he will offer a reward to anyone with information that leads to the return of the bikes. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad