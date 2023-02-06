Edinburgh crime: Bikes worth £20,000 stolen from teen's garage after car 'followed him home'
Edinburgh teen wakes up to find someone had broken in and stolen his bikes
An Edinburgh teenager has been left devastated after mountain bikes worth up to £20,000 were stolen from his garage. Kaz Pietras, who stays in the Silverknowes area, has said that he believes a car followed him home the night that four bikes were stolen from his garage.
The 18-year-old said: “A car followed me home as they saw me entering my neighbourhood, as it drove really fast and circled the neighbourhood then passed me twice going really slow as I was putting the bikes away.”
Four bikes were stolen out of Kaz’s garage throughout the night of January 30 – a 2020 Trek Session 8 Medium, a 2020 Santa Cruz Nomad C Large, a 2017 S-Works Demo 8 Large and a 2014 Nukeproof Pulse Large. One of these bikes belongs to a friend, who had left it in the garage when it was targeted.
Mr Peitras said: “All the bikes were paid for by me over the last year or two. The Santa Cruz was bought just a little over two weeks ago and I got to ride it twice. Also in the garage was my friend’s bike who left it there as we ride near my house in Davidsons mains. The bikes cost around £20,000 new in total but luckily I bought them second hand.”
Mr Peitras had moved to Glasgow for University, but would come back on weekends for bike rides. He said: “It was always something I'd look forwards to every week. I would say mountain biking was what made me the happiest so it really sucks not being able to ride. I’ve been riding for around five years properly now but from a very young age looked up to mountain biking.
“I've bought and sold several bikes before and after building up my collection of bikes for a few years I finally owned two of my dream bikes I've dreamt about owning growing up as a kid.”
Mr Peitras said he will offer a reward to anyone with information that leads to the return of the bikes. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.