Edinburgh crime: Body of dog found in bag near Edinburgh’s Niddrie Burn

The body of a dog has been found in a blue canvas bag adjacent to Niddrie Burn opposite the Jack Kane Centre in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 11:53 am

The Scottish SPCA is now appealing to the public for information after the gruesome discovery in the Capital on July 25.

John Toule, a Scottish SPCA senior inspector, said, “It is suspected that the dog is a corgi cross or a similar breed. We believe the dog to be male. He was light brown with patches of dark brown fur around his face.

“Given the condition of the body, we think the dog may have been there for a few days.

“The dog was wearing a purple collar and there was a green tennis ball in the bag.

“We’re keen to find out how he passed away and why the body was left in a bag in this location. We’d also like to be able to find the owner in case they don’t know about the death of their pet.

“We understand that the death of a pet can be a difficult and confusing time but this is not the correct way to dispose of an animal’s body.

“If anyone recognises this dog or has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

