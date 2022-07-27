The Scottish SPCA is now appealing to the public for information after the gruesome discovery in the Capital on July 25.
John Toule, a Scottish SPCA senior inspector, said, “It is suspected that the dog is a corgi cross or a similar breed. We believe the dog to be male. He was light brown with patches of dark brown fur around his face.
“Given the condition of the body, we think the dog may have been there for a few days.
Most Popular
-
1
Nicky Campbell: Long Lost Family star Nicky Campbell says he was abused at Edinburgh school
-
2
Serial Edinburgh rapist left his victims 'physically, emotionally and psychologically' damaged
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: Detectives appealing for witnesses after man spotted carrying out a solo sex act on train from Waverley
-
4
Edinburgh A1 crash: Driver fails roadside eyesight test after flipping car on the A1
-
5
War in Ukraine: First refugees welcomed aboard Leith cruise ship without proper checks, critics warn
“The dog was wearing a purple collar and there was a green tennis ball in the bag.
“We’re keen to find out how he passed away and why the body was left in a bag in this location. We’d also like to be able to find the owner in case they don’t know about the death of their pet.
“We understand that the death of a pet can be a difficult and confusing time but this is not the correct way to dispose of an animal’s body.
“If anyone recognises this dog or has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”