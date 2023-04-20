Edinburgh crime: Brazen thieves break into family home in broad daylight before making off with items
Police investigation underway after family home is targeted during daylight hours
Thieves broke into an Edinburgh house in broad daylight and stole several items before fleeing the scene.
Police have now launched an investigation into the incident, which took place early in the evening while it was still light outside.
The property, on Newhaven Road, was targeted by the criminals at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (April 18).
Police have said enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a break-in to and theft from a property on Newhaven Road, Edinburgh, around 5.40pm on Tuesday, 18 April, 2023.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”