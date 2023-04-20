Thieves broke into an Edinburgh house in broad daylight and stole several items before fleeing the scene.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident, which took place early in the evening while it was still light outside.

The property, on Newhaven Road, was targeted by the criminals at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (April 18).

Police have said enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a break-in to and theft from a property on Newhaven Road, Edinburgh, around 5.40pm on Tuesday, 18 April, 2023.

