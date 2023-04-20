News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
2 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
3 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

Edinburgh crime: Brazen thieves break into family home in broad daylight before making off with items

Police investigation underway after family home is targeted during daylight hours

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 18:29 BST

Thieves broke into an Edinburgh house in broad daylight and stole several items before fleeing the scene.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident, which took place early in the evening while it was still light outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property, on Newhaven Road, was targeted by the criminals at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (April 18).

A property on Newhaven Road in Edinburgh was targeted by the criminals at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (April 18).A property on Newhaven Road in Edinburgh was targeted by the criminals at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (April 18).
A property on Newhaven Road in Edinburgh was targeted by the criminals at around 5.40pm on Tuesday (April 18).
Most Popular

Police have said enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a break-in to and theft from a property on Newhaven Road, Edinburgh, around 5.40pm on Tuesday, 18 April, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Read More
US fugitive Nicholas Rossi fails to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for hearin...