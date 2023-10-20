News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Break-in at Priory Road home in Linlithgow sees police hunt man who stole four-figure watch

The occupants of the property were on holiday at the time of the break-in.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Linlithgow property and stole valuable items including a designer watch worth more than £1,000.

The occupants of the property were on holiday when a man entered the Priory Road home at around 8.25am. A man was seen fleeing the property after being disturbed by a friend of the householder.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, around 5 ft 7 and of slim build. He is described as having stubble or a short beard, very short brown hair and he was wearing a navy jacket and dark blue jeans.

Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers, of Livingston CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen activity at the home, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, between Friday, 6 October and Saturday, 14 October 2023, to get in touch. The occupants had been on holiday and the house was unoccupied at the time. It is not known if this was the first time the suspect had been in the home. Officers have been carrying out local enquiries and checking local CCTV but would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact them.”

Any information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting incident number 0817 of Saturday, October 14.