The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, around 5 ft 7 and of slim build. He is described as having stubble or a short beard, very short brown hair and he was wearing a navy jacket and dark blue jeans.

Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers, of Livingston CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen activity at the home, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, between Friday, 6 October and Saturday, 14 October 2023, to get in touch. The occupants had been on holiday and the house was unoccupied at the time. It is not known if this was the first time the suspect had been in the home. Officers have been carrying out local enquiries and checking local CCTV but would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact them.”