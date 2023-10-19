They were designed by famed Edinburgh architect Robert Burn.

Six Edinburgh townhouses near Leith Walk which date back to the 1800s are now on the market.

Located on Forth Street, the six adjoining properties totalling 22,239 square feet are Category B Listed and were designed by famed Edinburgh architect Robert Burn, whose work includes the Nelson Monument and Hermitage House.

The former office spaces at 16-26 Forth Street are available as a whole or in five separate lots. Four of the properties (numbers 16-22) are configured as individual office spaces and numbers 24 and 26 are interconnected meaning they comprise of a single lot.

Each townhouse is constructed with traditional sandstone with each roof incorporating a stylish cupola. Each floor in the townhouses is connected by a centrally located curved staircase underneath the cupola. Car parking for up to 14 vehicles is provided at the rear of the properties which can be accessed lane from Union Street to the east.

Situated in a UNESCO World Heritage Site and lying within the New Town Conservation Area, buyers can either continue the use of the building as serviced offices and developers can also look to redevelop the buildings for alternative uses, including residential flats, serviced apartments or a hotel subject to planning consultation.

The properties are listed as non-quoting meaning no guide price has been offered by the selling agents and will be available to offers at a closing date.

For more information and to see floor plans including DWG drawings you can visit the Ryden property agents website.

