A 29-year-old man has been charged after a woman was hit by a van and seriously injured in a busy Edinburgh street.

Emergency services were called to Calder Road at 7.30am on Thursday, November 24, following reports of a crash involving a van and a pedestrian. The woman who was hit by the vehicle was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident.

Calder Road was closed was hours following the crash and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A woman was seriously injured in the crash on Calder Road