Edinburgh crime: Calder Road crash sees man charged after female pedestrian hit by van

By Rhoda Morrison
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

A 29-year-old man has been charged after a woman was hit by a van and seriously injured in a busy Edinburgh street.

Emergency services were called to Calder Road at 7.30am on Thursday, November 24, following reports of a crash involving a van and a pedestrian. The woman who was hit by the vehicle was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident.

Calder Road was closed was hours following the crash and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.