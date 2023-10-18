Three people wearing dark clothing were seen parking a Passat or Golf estate car close to the house in Caldercruix Crescent at around 9.30pm. Police say a quantity of cash was taken from inside the house.

Detective Constable Natalie Civil said; “Our enquires into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area to get in touch. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who has private CCTV footage from around the time that could help with our investigation.”