News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Clarke's emotive message to Tartan Army as Scotland reach Euro 2024

Edinburgh crime: Cash stolen from Livingston home in Caldercruix Crescent on Friday the 13th

The incident occurred on Friday evening on a residential street in Livingston
By Neil Johnstone
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cash has been stolen from a Livingston property during a break-in on Friday the 13th.

Three people wearing dark clothing were seen parking a Passat or Golf estate car close to the house in Caldercruix Crescent at around 9.30pm. Police say a quantity of cash was taken from inside the house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Natalie Civil said; “Our enquires into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area to get in touch. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who has private CCTV footage from around the time that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2964 of Sunday, October 15.