The assault took place at around 12.50am on Friday, August 27, 2021 on South St Andrews Street.

The man pictured has been described as white and slim with medium length light brown hair, somewhere between the age of 18 and 25.

In the image he is wearing a distinctive black tracksuit top with three vertical stripes down the centre and a large gold emblem on the back, along with jeans and grey trainers.

Detective Sergeant James Berry said: "I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male, depicted in the images to make contact with the police."Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 0187 of August 27, 2021. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

