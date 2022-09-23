News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: CCTV images released of man police believe can help investigation into serious assault in Portobello

Police in Edinburgh have launched a CCTV appeal following a serious assault, which took place in Portobello in July.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:47 am

The incident occurred in Portobello, at around 11pm on Monday, July 18.

Officers have now issued images of a man they believe may have information that can help them with their investigation into the serious assault.

The man is described as being white, around 40 years old, around 6ft2” tall, with a bald head and a thin build. He is shown in the image wearing a light coloured t-shirt with a design on the front and shorts.

Detective Constable Mark Walker of Gayfield CID said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male, depicted in these images to make contact with the Police.

"Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 3631 of 22 July 2022.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

