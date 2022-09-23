Between 10pm and midnight on Saturday (September 17), three people dressed in dark clothing forced entry to a house in Napier Road, before leaving the scene in a car.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are reviewing any relevant CCTV from the surrounding area for any additional information on the suspects.

Enquiries carried out so far have established the suspects broke into the rear of the property and left by the front door, getting into a dark coloured car, which drove off towards Colinton Road.

Thieves wearing balaclavas broke into an Edinburgh home and stole jewellery and a war medal

Detective Constable Scott Lynas said: “The medals and jewellery are of great sentimental value and family members are shocked and upset that the items have been stolen.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“I would also ask people to contact us if they become aware of anyone trying to sell or pass on items of jewellery or medals.

“No matter how insignificant your information may seem to you, please do pass it on, your information could be the link that helps us identify the suspects and enable us to return the items to their rightful owners.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1226 of 18 September, 2022.