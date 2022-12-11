A man was arrested following a driving incident in Leith on Sunday afternoon (December 11). Police and ambulances were called to reports of a broken down car in Commercial Street, near Aldi, at around 3.30pm.

Officers attended and found a man in the passenger seat who was unwell. He was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence, said police.