Edinburgh crime: Driver arrested after police incident in Leith's Commercial Street

Driver arrested after police incident near Aldi in Leith

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man was arrested following a driving incident in Leith on Sunday afternoon (December 11). Police and ambulances were called to reports of a broken down car in Commercial Street, near Aldi, at around 3.30pm.

Officers attended and found a man in the passenger seat who was unwell. He was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence, said police.

A man has been arrested after the incident in Commercial Street, Leith