A driver has been arrested and charged after a car ploughed into traffic lights in Edinburgh.

A car collided with the pole on Leith Walk, at the junction with McDonald Road, at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, March 21. Officers were called to the scene, and arrested the driver of the vehicle. The motorist has now been charged in connection with the incident. No-one was injured in the collision.

A local captured a photograph of the smashed up car alongside the damaged traffic light pole leaning towards the pavement. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.15pm on Tuesday, 21 March, to a report of a one car crash on Leith Walk at the junction with McDonald Road, Edinburgh. No one was injured and the driver has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”