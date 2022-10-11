The 54-year-old male driver crashed into a barrier at the entrance of the multi-storey car park at Edinburgh Airport. Emergency services were alerted to the collision shortly after 11.30am on Monday (October 10).

The motorist, who was injured in the crash, was rushed to hospital by an ambulance. He has now been charged with several alleged road traffic offences.

In a TikTok video of the scene, firefighters and police can be seen examining the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.35 am on Monday, 10 October 2022, police were called to a report of a road crash at the entrance to a car park at Edinburgh Airport. No members of the public were injured following the incident.

"A 54-old old man, the driver and sole occupant of the car, has been taken by ambulance to hospital.

"The 54-year-old man has been charged and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences following the incident."

Police have charged a driver, after his vehicle collided with a barrier at Edinburgh Airport