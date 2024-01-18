Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drone carrying drugs has crashed near Edinburgh’s Saughton prison in the middle of the night.

Police say the incident was reported to them around 1.05am on Wednesday, January 17, and they have issued an appeal for information to help track down those involved.

A Police Scotland statement said they were working with partners in the Scottish Prison Service to establish the full circumstances, but it added: “Enquiries so far indicate the drone was carrying a package of drugs.”

Edinburgh's Saughton jail: Police say they are working with the Scottish Prison Service to establish the full circumstances of the drone crash. Picture: Ian Rutherford.

Sergeant Mark Coull said: “It is believed the drone operator was in the Longstone Road area. Residents may have CCTV or even a passing motorist could have dash-cam footage that could assist us. We are keen to speak to anyone with information that could trace those responsible.

“Drugs bring nothing but misery and harm. We depend on the support from our partners and members of the public, and will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal substances from our communities.”