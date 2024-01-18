Edinburgh crime: Drone carrying drugs crashes near Saughton prison in middle of night
and live on Freeview channel 276
A drone carrying drugs has crashed near Edinburgh’s Saughton prison in the middle of the night.
Police say the incident was reported to them around 1.05am on Wednesday, January 17, and they have issued an appeal for information to help track down those involved.
A Police Scotland statement said they were working with partners in the Scottish Prison Service to establish the full circumstances, but it added: “Enquiries so far indicate the drone was carrying a package of drugs.”
Sergeant Mark Coull said: “It is believed the drone operator was in the Longstone Road area. Residents may have CCTV or even a passing motorist could have dash-cam footage that could assist us. We are keen to speak to anyone with information that could trace those responsible.
“Drugs bring nothing but misery and harm. We depend on the support from our partners and members of the public, and will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal substances from our communities.”
Anyone who can assist the police with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0123 of Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.