News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh crime: Drunk driver arrested and charged after being stopped by officers in the Currie area of Edinburgh

A man has been arrested and charged with drink driving after he was stopped by police in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:46 pm - 1 min read
Updated Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:47 pm

Officers from Wester Hailes caught the motorist, a 59-year-old man, driving in the Currie area on Tuesday night (October 4).

The man was made to carry out an alcohol breath test, which he failed. He was then arrested and charged with drink driving.

Read More

Read More
Da Vinci rapist Robert Greens living in Midlothian village near children’s playp...

Most Popular

Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on Twitter, writing “Some proactive policing by officers from Wester Hailes last night resulted in a 59 YO male being arrested and charged with drink driving in the Currie area after providing a positive breath test.”

Officers urged drivers to be responsible, adding: “Allow life to thrive. Don't drink and drive.”

The legal drinking limit for drivers in Scotland is 22 ug of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

Being convicted of drink driving can result in a driving ban, a £5000 fine or imprisonment.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Police arrested and charged a man with drink driving in Edinburgh.