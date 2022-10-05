Officers from Wester Hailes caught the motorist, a 59-year-old man, driving in the Currie area on Tuesday night (October 4).

The man was made to carry out an alcohol breath test, which he failed. He was then arrested and charged with drink driving.

Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on Twitter, writing “Some proactive policing by officers from Wester Hailes last night resulted in a 59 YO male being arrested and charged with drink driving in the Currie area after providing a positive breath test.”

Officers urged drivers to be responsible, adding: “Allow life to thrive. Don't drink and drive.”

The legal drinking limit for drivers in Scotland is 22 ug of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

Being convicted of drink driving can result in a driving ban, a £5000 fine or imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad