The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am on Tuesday, when the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The fire was extinguished and nobody was injured.

The police now believe the incident was wilful fire - raising and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, of Costorphine CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this deliberate fire.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surround the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would ask if you noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area to get in contact with police.

"If you have any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, please speak to officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0305 of 8th February 2022.

