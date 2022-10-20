An Edinburgh school has sent a letter to the parents and guardians of the children warning them than an incident on a school bus has been reported to the police. A school bus for St Augustine's R.C. High School on Broomhouse Road was interrupted last Tuesday after someone allegedly let off explosive capsules on board.

The letter explains: “On the journey to school on Tuesday 11th October, “Boom Bags” were activated and thrown down the coach. These devices are triggered by squeezing a small capsule which released citric acid which combines with bicarbonate of soda crystals to produce an explosion. The Boom Bags are not fireworks, but their effect could be lethal if the driver becomes distracted while the bus is in motion.

"Cases have also been widely reported where exploding devices have caused facial injury. Therefore, we have taken the decision to report this matter to the police.”

They then go on to list the ways in which they expect the children to behave while on the school buses, and asks them to stay in their seat with their seat belt on and to be polite and courteous. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.