A FORMER Hibs star who carried out a seven month campaign of abuse against his partner has been banned from contacting her for 10 years.

Jordon Forster, 29, was described as “violent and controlling” during his stormy year long relationship with his now ex-partner Alicia Dyet. Forster was described as being “out of control” during one shocking incident where he was left bloodied after angrily smashing his head against a door.

The disgraced footballer also seized Ms Dyet on the body several times over the course of the relationship and on one occasion he was said to have grabbed her and “carried her back to a bedroom”. Forster also stalked the 30-year-old woman following a break up by repeatedly turning up at her home and workplace “begging for them to get back together”.

Jordon Forster appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after admitting abusive conduct towards his ex-partner Alicia Dyet.

He also accessed Ms Dyet’s mobile phone while she was sleeping to check up on the messages she had been receiving. Forster was eventually arrested and charged when a concerned neighbour contacted the police after overhearing “a disturbance” between the couple at his home in Gorebridge, Midlothian, in December last year.

Forster admitted engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of Ms Dyet between May and December last year when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. He returned to the dock for sentencing on Thursday, where a sheriff described his behaviour as “completely unacceptable” and issued him with a 10 year non-harassment order banning him from having any contact with Ms Dyet.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell also ordered Forster to be placed under the supervision of the social work department for two years and said he must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. The 6ft 2in defender was also told he must attend sessions with the domestic abuse organisation, the Caledonian Mens Programme. Defence agent Ms Malone told the court her client had turned to using alcohol following his football career coming to an end but that he “accepts full responsibility” for his behaviour.

Fiscal depute Abbie McKerlie told the court Forster and Ms Dyet were in a relationship for around 12 months but split up in October last year due “the accused’s behaviour”. Ms McKerlie said: “Dyet described the accused to be violent and controlling during the relationship. Dyet would go for nights out with friends and the accused would start arguments with her on her return. On an occasion he got so angry that he punched a wall and a door in his house.

“Dyet tried several times throughout the year to end the relationship however the accused would drive up and down her street and attend outside her place of work begging for them to get back together. This behaviour made Dyet feel uncomfortable and unsafe.”

The fiscal said Forster “restrained her and threw her onto a bed” while the pair were on holiday in Cyprus and she was said to have been heard “screaming at the accused to stop”. Forster was also caught checking the woman’s phone after she had fallen asleep following a night out in town with her friends. She was woken up by Forster “shouting and calling her derogatory names” during the incident in October last year.

Ms Dyet ended the relationship again the following month but was left feeling “unsettled” after spotting him “driving past her home address and attending at her place of work”. The fiscal said on one occasion in December last year Forster “became very angry” and pushed and seized Ms Dyet on the body and carried her back to a bedroom. Ms McKerlie added: “His behaviour became so out of control that he hit his head off the hallway door causing damage to the door and also cuts to his forehead.”

