A former Hibs star has admitted carrying out an abusive stalking campaign against his partner.

Jordon Forster repeatedly turned up at the home and workplace of girlfriend Alicia Dyet and accessed her phone without permission. Forster – who played 79 times for the Easter Road club – also shouted, swore, and called Ms Dyet derogatory names during seven months of domestic abuse.

The 29-year-old defender also admitted to causing the woman fear and alarm by acting aggressively towards her on several occasions during their relationship between May and December 2022. Forster, from Gorebridge, Midlothian, pleaded guilty to an amended domestic abuse charge when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 20.

Former Hibs player Jordon Forster outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Fiscal depute Klaudia Wasilewska told the court Ms Dyet is in favour of a non-harassment order which would ban Forster from contacting or approaching her over the course of the order. Ms Wasilewska said the Crown will be preparing a written narrative into the circumstances which will be read out at the sentencing hearing next month.

Court papers state Forster caused damage to a door and a wall at his home and on one occasion he seized Ms Dyet by the arm, restrained her and threw her on a bed. The shamed footballer also pushed the 30-year-old woman on the body and carried her up a set of stairs at his property. He had not guilty pleas accepted by the Crown to biting Ms Dyet on the body, repeatedly seizing her on the body and throwing her against a wall and onto a bed.

Forster’s not guilty plea to throwing a shoe at the woman on one occasion during the period of abuse was also accepted by the Crown. Sheriff Kenneth Campbell KC released Forster on bail and deferred sentence to next month. The sheriff also said he would consider the imposition of the non-harassment order to the next calling of the case.

