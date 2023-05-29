News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Former Hibs stars Jordon Forster and Colin Nish in court separately accused of attacking their partners

Former Easter Road stars appeared on different dates
By Alexander Lawrie
Published 28th May 2023, 13:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 13:43 BST

Two former Hibs stars have appeared in court separately accused of attacking their partners.

Jordon Forster, 29, is said to have engaged in a course of conduct which was abusive of his partner Alicia Dyer at his home in Gorebridge, Midlothian.

Forster, who played 79 times for the Easter Road club, is alleged to have been verbally and physically abusive towards Ms Dyer over a seven month period in 2022.

Former Hibs stars Jordao Forster, right, and Colin Nish, left, appeared in court separately accused of attacking their partnersFormer Hibs stars Jordao Forster, right, and Colin Nish, left, appeared in court separately accused of attacking their partners
The 6ft 2” defender is claimed to have called the woman derogatory names, caused damage to household items and accessed her phone without permission.

Forster, who currently stars for Kelty Hearts, is also alleged to have seized Ms Dyer on the body, dragged her up a flight of stairs and bitten her on her body during one alleged incident.

Further charges state the footballer threw a shoe at the woman, turned up at her home and workplace uninvited and on one occasion retained her keys and refused to let her leave his home.

Forster appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month where he pleaded not guilty to the allegations and a trial was set down for later this year.

Forster played for Hibs between 2012 and 2017 and had loan spells with with Berwick Rangers, East Fife and Plymouth Argyle before moving on to ply his trade with Cheltenham Town and Dundee.

He signed for Scottish League One side Kelty Hearts in 2021 and has scored two goals in 43 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile Colin Nish, who scored 22 goals in 98 appearances for Hibs, appeared in the dock at the capital court on Monday where he lodged not guilty pleas to assaulting his partner.

Nish, from Musselburgh, East Lothian, is alleged to have head-butted Jennifer Murray on the head during a violent altercation at the couple’s home in the town earlier this year.

The 6ft 3” striker, who also starred for Dunfermline Athletic, Kilmarnock and Cowdenbeath, is claimed to have butted the woman causing her to fall to the ground to her injury on April 5.

The 42-year-old denied the charges against him and will return to the city centre court for a trial in September this year.

Nish launched his management career after retiring from the game and has had spells in charge at Cowdenbeath and most recently with Scottish Lowland League side Tranent Juniors.

He left his position with the East Lothian club following the team’s exit from the League Cup at the quarter final stage on May 6 this year.

