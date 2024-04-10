Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four teenagers have been arrested and charged following two recent break-ins at a Scottish Premiership football stadium in Edinburgh.

Two males, aged 15 and 17, were arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into Hibernian’s Easter Road Stadium and causing large scale damage on two separate occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two youths are alleged to have entered the Edinburgh stadium on Sunday March 31 and Saturday April 6. Two girls, aged 13, were also charged following the alleged incident last Saturday.

The male teenagers, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday and were accused of two offences of causing malicious damage.

Hibernian's Easter Road Stadium on Albion Road was broken into recently. Stock photo by John Devlin.

The 17-year-old made no plea and he was released on bail after the case was continued for further examination. The 15-year-old boy also made no plea during the private hearing and was remanded in custody. He also faced allegations of assault with intent to rob and assault and robbery, and is due to appear back in the dock at the capital court within eight days.

Police said the two teenage girls, who also cannot be identified, were both charged and a report will be sent to the relevant authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Four youths have been charged in connection with a break-in and vandalism caused at Easter Road Stadium, in the Albion Road area of Edinburgh, which was reported around 1am on Saturday, 6 April, 2024.

“Two boys, aged 15 and 16 were arrested and charged in connection and were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 8 April, 2024. Two female youths, both aged 13 were charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”