Detectives investigating a hammer attack in Leith have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to in connection with the incident.

The serious assault took place in Albert Street and saw a 31-year-old man struck on the back of the head with the weapon. The incident happened at around 11.35pm on Wednesday, February 1. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man in the images, who officers think may hold vital information, has been described as white, between 20 and 30 years old and of medium build. He is wearing a dark, woolly hat, a dark jacket with a small logo on the left breast and rear right shoulder, black trousers with a vertical stripe on each leg and black trainers.

