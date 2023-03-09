Edinburgh crime: Hammer attack in Albert Street, Edinburgh, sees police launch CCTV appeal
Police are seeking a man they believe can have information regarding a serious assault in Edinburgh.
Detectives investigating a hammer attack in Leith have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to in connection with the incident.
The serious assault took place in Albert Street and saw a 31-year-old man struck on the back of the head with the weapon. The incident happened at around 11.35pm on Wednesday, February 1. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
The man in the images, who officers think may hold vital information, has been described as white, between 20 and 30 years old and of medium build. He is wearing a dark, woolly hat, a dark jacket with a small logo on the left breast and rear right shoulder, black trousers with a vertical stripe on each leg and black trainers.
Detective constable Euan Chancellor, of the violence reduction unit at Gayfield CID said: "This was an unprovoked attack which was highly distressing for the victim who suffered a serious injury. Violent crime such as this is of the utmost concern to police in Edinburgh so I would urge anyone who recognises the male in the images to contact us as soon as possible. Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0044 of February 2, 2023 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”