A former Rangers and Hearts star has been banned from driving after he was caught behind the wheel while over the drink drive limit.

Ian Black was spotted driving a van after consuming alcohol at Dewartown, near Gorebridge in Midlothian last month. Black - who has also played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Shrewsbury Town and Blackpool - was pulled over by police officers and found to have 33mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg.

The 37-year-old appeared in person at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday to plead guilty to the offence which took place on February 21 this year. Black, from Tranent, East Lothian, also had a not guilty plea accepted by the Crown to driving the vehicle with no valid MOT certificate. Black was fined a total of £295 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Ian Black appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Sheriff Kenneth Maciver also allowed the former midfielder to take part in a drink drive rehabilitation scheme where he will have his ban reduced by a quarter if he successfully completes the course.

Black made 83 appearances for Rangers scoring five goals while he also played for Hearts 87 times including the Tynecastle outfit’s Scottish Cup win over city rivals Hibernian in 2012. He also gained one full international cap when he came on as late substitute for Scotland against Australia in 2012 despite playing in the fourth tier of Scottish football with Rangers at the time.

