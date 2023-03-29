The incident took place at Easter Road on 7 August 2022 when Hibs played city rivals Hearts in the Edinburgh derby. Officers are keen to trace the man who may be able to assist with their investigation. The man is described as white, with short dark hair and stubble wearing a dark green/brown top.

Police constable Luke Wilson said: “Officers are keen to speak to the man in the images as they believe he will be able to assist with their enquiries. The man pictured or anyone who recognises him, or anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give information anonymously.”