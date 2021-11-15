British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident which took place on the 8.32 pm service from Edinburgh Waverley on Friday, October 22.

A woman on board this train noticed that a man was staring and waving at her.

He then sat next to her and started to make sexual remarks towards her before he sexually assaulted her.

Edinburgh Crime: Investigation launched after woman sexually assaulted on a train between Edinburgh and Montrose

The man is described as a black male or medium build, around 6ft tall, and with a scar above his eyebrow.

He was wearing a navy Moncler jacket, black jeans and blue and white trainers.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact the British Transport Police by texting them on 61016.

You can all so call them on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 705 of 22/10/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

