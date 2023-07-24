A crazed knifeman who was tasered ten times during an armed stand-off with police has been jailed.

Derek Archer attacked officers with knives and left a PC with an injury after launching a blade at him striking his shoulder. The 50-year-old refused to give up his weapons and was involved in an hour-long stand off with armed police during which he survived being tasered multiple times.

On Friday prosecutor Connor Muir told Edinburgh Sheriff Court police were called out after Archer confronted a local man while carrying a metal baseball bat at Pennywell Road in Edinburgh in January this year. Two officers arrived to find Archer brandishing two knives at them and carrying the baseball bat in his backpack.

Derek Archer survived being tasered ten times by police.

The court was told as the knifeman approached the officers, PC Ryan Bunting was forced to deploy his taser which was said have had “no effect on the accused”. Mr Muir said: “The accused was shouting ‘If you want to fight I will kill you’ and ‘I didn’t start this fight but I will finish it’. “The accused walked away from the officers and was sporadically jogging and running. The constables followed at a safe distance.

“Officers then approached parked vehicles and the accused emerged from behind one of them. He raised his right hand which contained one of the knives and he threw it towards PC Bunting. This struck him on the right shoulder and caused a minor laceration around one inch in length.”

The fiscal said firearms officers were also called out and Archer was tasered a total of ten times as he continued the stand off for around an hour. The court heard the siege ended when Archer eventually gave himself up and while being taken into custody he told officers “he was happy to be shot and he was prepared to die”.

Solicitor Nicola Haston, defending, said her client was suffering from a schizoid personality disorder and has been on remand since his arrest in January. Sheriff Wendy Sheehan said: “I find this a very concerning case, which is concerning both in terms of the circumstances which involve offences with weapons and the injury of the police officer. But also when I look at that against your record and health history I can only impose a custodial sentence in those circumstances.”

Archer was jailed for a total of 20 months backdated to January and will be supervised by social workers for a further 12 months following his release.

He pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards Adam McIntyre while in possession of a baseball bat, uttering threats to kill police officers, attempting to engage them in a fight causing PC Ryan Bunting to repeatedly deploy his Taser and causing firearms officers to repeatedly deploy Tasers and engaging in an armed stand off at Pennywell Road, Edinburgh.