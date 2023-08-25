A man is expected to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court following an incident in Leith last night which saw three cars set on fire.

Two cars were set alight on John’s Place near Leith Links with a third car set on fire on Elbe Street. A fourth car in Wellington Place was also vandalised. Police were called to the scene shortly before midnight last night on Thursday, August 24. It is understood there were no reported casualties.

One witness said they heard ‘five loud bangs’ and described the burning car in Elbe Street as ‘well alight.’ He added the blaze was just ‘inches away from residents’ windows’.

Video footage capturing the incident shows billows of black smoke rising from a burning blue car in a residential car park just metres away from a block of flats. Fire crews can also be seen on site extinguishing the flames. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they utilised four fire appliances to tackle the blaze before leaving the site shortly after 1am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50pm on Thursday, August 24, police in Edinburgh received reports of two cars on fire on John’s Place, a third car set alight on Elbe Street, and a vandalism to a further car on Wellington Place.”

They added: “Officers attended and a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incidents. He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 25 August, 2023.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 12.37am on Friday, 25 August to reports of a three vehicles well alight on Elbe Street, Leith.