Two Edinburgh men have been arrested following a pre-planned police operation in the Muirhouse and Niddrie area of Edinburgh following the discovery of a ‘significant amount of cannabis’ across multiple cultivation sites in Aberdeen earlier this month.

One man aged 27 and another aged 35 were taken into custody on Tuesday, August 22, and have since appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Both men are being charged in connection with a number of cannabis farms discovered in the Aberdeen area between Tuesday, July 4 and Tuesday, August 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers in Edinburgh supported Aberdeen police as part of their operation with the estimated street value of the cannabis reported to be over £800,000.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray from the CID Proactive Unit in Aberdeen said: “A significant amount of cannabis has been taken off the streets and I hope this operation highlights our determination to tackle drugs activity. We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt those involved in serious and organised crime who are intent on bringing harm and misery to our local communities.