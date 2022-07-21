Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Drylaw Locality Initiative Team found the drugs when they raided a property on Wardieburn Place East, Edinburgh, on July 15.

Police, who were executing a warrant, believe the cannabis farm has a potential street value of £400,000. Each plant can return a 'harvest' worth up to £3,000 a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, two men have been remanded in custody.

Over the past three weeks, the team of officers have uncovered three cannabis cultivations in the North of Edinburgh. The estimated street value of the drugs recovered is over £750 000 pounds.

Earlier this year, police raided a cannabis farm and seized plants worth thousands of pounds from an Indian restaurant in West Lothian.

Cannabis, which is a class B drug, is illegal to possess, distribute, sell or grow in the UK.