Bathgate drugs bust: Video footage shows moment police uncovered huge cannabis farm in town centre as 18-year male is arrested

A video shot by a local shows a team of police officers entering an Indian restaurant in West Lothian – before uncovering a huge cannabis farm and seizing plants worth thousands.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:59 am
The dramatic raid took place on Thursday afternoon (May 12) at the Naseeb Indian Restaurant, situated on George Place in Bathgate.

As reported in the Evening News, uniformed officers were seen loading several packages into the back of a police van following the raid.

Each plant can return a 'harvest' worth up to £3,000 a year, and eyewitnesses at the scene spoke of a strong smell of cannabis.

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old male has been arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, acting on intelligence, officers attended at a premises in the George Place area of Bathgate and a cannabis cultivation was found within.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

It is believed the restaurant has been closed for several years.