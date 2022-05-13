The dramatic raid took place on Thursday afternoon (May 12) at the Naseeb Indian Restaurant, situated on George Place in Bathgate.

As reported in the Evening News, uniformed officers were seen loading several packages into the back of a police van following the raid.

Each plant can return a 'harvest' worth up to £3,000 a year, and eyewitnesses at the scene spoke of a strong smell of cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old male has been arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, acting on intelligence, officers attended at a premises in the George Place area of Bathgate and a cannabis cultivation was found within.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Police raided a cannabis farm and seized plants worth thousands of pounds during a dramatic raid on a premises in West Lothian on Thursday. Photos: Lisa Ferguson