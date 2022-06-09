Police and firefighters were called to the blaze on Ardshiel Avenue at around 9.15pm on June 8.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue crew mobilised three appliances and a height vehicle. They successfully extinguished the blaze and made the area safe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire within a property on Ardshiel Avenue in Edinburgh around 9.20pm on Wednesday, 9 June, 2022.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured as a result of the fire.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 9.12pm on Wednesday, 8 June to a dwelling fire at Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel tackled a blaze at a property in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.