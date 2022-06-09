Police and firefighters were called to the blaze on Ardshiel Avenue at around 9.15pm on June 8.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue crew mobilised three appliances and a height vehicle. They successfully extinguished the blaze and made the area safe
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire within a property on Ardshiel Avenue in Edinburgh around 9.20pm on Wednesday, 9 June, 2022.
“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured as a result of the fire.
“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 9.12pm on Wednesday, 8 June to a dwelling fire at Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh.
"A male casualty was handed into the care of paramedics."