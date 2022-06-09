Edinburgh crime: Man, 18, arrested after blaze within property in Clermiston

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire, which blazed through a property in Clermiston on Wednesday night.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 9:58 am

Police and firefighters were called to the blaze on Ardshiel Avenue at around 9.15pm on June 8.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue crew mobilised three appliances and a height vehicle. They successfully extinguished the blaze and made the area safe

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire within a property on Ardshiel Avenue in Edinburgh around 9.20pm on Wednesday, 9 June, 2022.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured as a result of the fire.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 9.12pm on Wednesday, 8 June to a dwelling fire at Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel tackled a blaze at a property in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

"A male casualty was handed into the care of paramedics."