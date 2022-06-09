Officers were made aware of discussions on social media, which reported that the child had been grabbed in the Armadale area.

In a Facebook post, police provided an update on the incident, and wrote: “It has been established no criminality took place.”

They said that multiple people were spoken to as part of enquiries into the incident, and noted that they believed the initial report was made in good faith.

Police have deployed additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance and have given advice to those involved.

They also stressed that anyone with concerns should report these to local officers.